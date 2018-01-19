Mariah Carey Shows off Sexy Figure During Date Night With Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey showed off her slim figure while on a date with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday.

Photos published at Entertainment Tonight show Carey wearing a bright red, lace-up bodysuit under a black leather jacket and ripped skinny jeans. She also wore black high-heel boots.

Tanaka was also dressed just as casually, with olive green pants and beige shoes. He matched Carey with a red shirt and a black bomber jacket.

Back in April 2017, Tanaka and Carey broke up after five months of dating. However, he later appeared on her social media in May and the couple were caught in the middle of a PDA on a date. They have been together ever since.

Earlier this month, Entertainment Tonight reported that Carey has lost 30 pounds since she had gastric sleeve surgery in November 2017.

“She is very confident about her appearance now,” a source told ET. “The change to her diet was an adjustment at first for her, but she’s doing really well keeping up with it. She’s in a very good place with her health and her life.”

Carey has had a wave of good news entering the new year. Her New Years’ Rockin’ Eve performance went off without a problem, she turned a viral “hot tea” moment into merchandise and created a new word for late dinners.

However, earlier this week, it was reported that Carey is being sued for pulling out of two shows during a South American tour in 2016.

Carey and Tanaka started dating shortly after the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer and Australian billionaire James Packer ended their engagement. Their split wasn’t quite amicable. In November, they finally reached a settlement, with Packer paying Carey between $5 million and $10 million. Carey also got to keep the famous 35-carat engagement ring, which Carey was seen wearing long after the split.

Carey also has six-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

As for Tanaka, he is a 34-year-old choreographer and dancer.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Bryan Tanaka