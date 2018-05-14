Mariah Carey Shows off Slender Figure on Mother’s Day Outing With Her Children

Mariah Carey showed off her slender figure during a Mother’s Day outing in Malibu with her 7-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

The Daily Mail published photos of the 48-year-old pop star heading out to the high-end Japanese restaurant Nobu, where she dined with her boyfriend, 35-year-old Bryan Tanaka, and her mother, Patricia Carey. Carey was seen wearing a sleeveless little black dress with silver heels.

Tanaka shared a photo from the dinner on Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the special Mommy’s in the world… especially these two beautiful ladies,” he wrote in the caption.

While the adults enjoyed Japanese cuisine, Moroccan and Monroe were taken to McDonald’s.

Back in November, sources told Page Six Carey was inspired to get gastric sleeve surgery in October 2017 because of cruel online comments and body shamers. She went to a surgeon in Beverly Hills, California for the procedure.

“Mariah has always been proud of her curves, but this summer, as her Caesars Palace residency came to a close, and then she went on tour with Lionel Richie, she noticed it became harder to dance, and she was getting a lot more criticism online from body shamers,” a source told Page Six last fall.

The source said she has been indulging with frequent dinners with Tanaka.

“Mariah underwent the procedure about a month ago, and she is already seeing some good results, and she feels a lot better,” the source continued.

In April, Carey told PEOPLE she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2001.

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” Carey told the magazine. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”

Carey said she is now going to therapy and takes medication for bipolar II disorder.

Days after the PEOPLE interview was published, Carey’s former manager, Stella Bulochnikov, filed a lawsuit against Carey, calling her a “train wreck” who is “addicted to alcohol, prescription pills and marijuana.” Bulcochnikov’s attorney called the bipolar disorder diagnosis a “big lie” and “the reason that she is in the position she is in now is she refused to take her medication.”

A rep for Carey called the claims “frivolous and baseless,” adding that they will “defend against it vigorously and successfully.”