Mariah Carey Gives a Preview of New Year’s Eve Outfit

Mariah Carey is looking fly and ready to hit the stage for New Year’s Eve!

The songtress gave fans a preview of her festive 2018 getup in a tweet shortly before she went onstage for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Festive even in single digits!” she captioned a photo of herself in a shimmering gold bomber jacket with black trim and a black scarf with gold thread accents. “See you tonight, everybody!!”

The Glitter star’s performance at last year’s New Year’s Eve celebration was infamously bad, but sources revealed earlier in the evening that the diva’s sound check and rehearsal went off without a hitch.

Reports from the scene confirmed Carey had a great rehearsal. The singer practiced exhaustively this time around, as opposed to last year, when she hired a body double to go through the sound-check for her.

The singer stormed off the stage at last year’s event after technical difficulties with her ear piece and her pre-recorded music. Carey slammed ABC and the producers of the show, claiming they sabotaged her performance intentionally to increase ratings.

ABC denied those allegations, but Carey insisted that the show was not “artist-friendly.”