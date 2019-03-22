Mariah Carey Once Tried to Jump out of Car During Breakdown According to New Report

A new Reelz special is set to illuminate Mariah Carey‘s “complete emotional and physical breakdown” in 2001. The series titled Mariah Carey: The Diva, The Drama looks back at the year 2000 when Carey started to film her biopic Glitter and dives into what allegedly caused the breakdown.

“She was definitely crumbling under the weight of her own expectations. It just seemed to have finally reached critical mass,” biographer Marc Shapiro admits in the series. “Mariah had literally reached rock bottom.”

According to Radar Online’s preview, Carey’s mother was involved in one the most shocking moments of this period, calling 911 during the breakdown. Her brother talks about the situation on the show.

“I was very disturbed and manic. She was yelling, breaking a bunch of objects,” Morgan Carey said while recalling the moments.

Former boyfriend and producer Damion “Damizza” Young rushed to see her after hearing about her meltdown. Carey and Young remained “close friends” according to Radar and had worked together “on and off for several years.”

“She didn’t feel safe anywhere,” Young tells the documentary. “It was so bad to where I said, ‘You have to go to the hospital.” This led to Young driving the diva to the emergency room, where Carey attempted to jump from the moving vehicle before reaching the hospital.

“Watching your best friend try to jump out of a moving car…it was bad,” Young added.

Carey has previously opened up about her health and eventual diagnosis with bipolar disorder in 2001. She revealed to People in an exclusive 2018 interview that she “didn’t want to believe” her situation when the news came down.

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” Carey tells People. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”

Carey’s breakdown came at the height of her fame, “suffering in silence” while continuing on and performing. This didn’t affect her success, of course, as People adds noting she has 18 number one hits and over 200 million records sold across her career.

The diva has been in therapy and takes medications for her bipolar disorder.

“I’m actually taking medication that seems to be pretty good. It’s not making me feel too tired or sluggish or anything like that. Finding the proper balance is what is most important,” Carey admitted to People.

Mariah Carey: The Diva, The Drama will air Sunday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET on Reelz.