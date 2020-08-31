Mariah Carey Details Ellen DeGeneres Pregnancy Interview That Left Her 'Extremely Uncomfortable'

✖

Mariah Carey is coming forward about an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in which she was made to feel "extremely uncomfortable" and pushed into revealing a pregnancy that she later miscarried. Amid allegations of a "toxic" environment on set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer recalled in a new interview with Vulture her traumatic 2008 interview, when DeGeneres asked her to confirm or deny rumors she and then-husband Nick Cannon were expecting a child.

Despite Carey attempting to change the subject, the talk show host then offered Carey a glass of champagne to "toast not being pregnant." When Carey faked sipping from the glass, DeGeneres proclaimed, "You are pregnant!" Two years later, Carey revealed that while she was pregnant at the time, she miscarried soon after that interview. "I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say," Carey recalled in her new interview with Vulture. "And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath."

She continued: "I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment." She continued that she wished "empathy" had "been implemented" in that moment on the show, asking, "But what am I supposed to do? It’s like, ‘What are you going to do?’”

DeGeneres' show is currently under investigation by WarnerMedia after current and former employees came forward with allegations of racism, harassment and sexual misconduct from production staff in a Buzzfeed News investigation. After the first reports came forward, Warner Bros. parted ways with three top producers at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman. Veteran producers Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt, who have been at the show since its freshman season in 2003, will remain at the show as executive producers alongside DeGeneres.

Last month, DeGeneres sent an apologetic memo to staffers, saying she was unaware of the culture being cultivated on set. "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect," she wrote on July 30. "Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."