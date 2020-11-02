Mariah Carey Declares 'It's Time' for Christmas in New Video a Day After Halloween

✖

Mariah Carey is the undisputed Queen of Christmas, and she is officially ready for the holiday season. On Sunday, one day after Halloween, Carey officially flipped her calendar to Christmas, sharing a video on social media to mark the occasion. Carey's clip began with a masked figure opening a door as a spooky sound effect played, the sound changing to the opening notes of Carey's hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as the figure moved through a hallway with a butterfly print on the wall.

The figure then opened a door that read "Not yet" to reveal Carey, who was wearing Christmas pajamas, sitting on the floor surrounded by one of her dogs, Christmas trees and other holiday props. "It's time," she said before screaming and shaking her hands, which were holding jingle bells. "It's Time!" the screen read as the song kicked in. "(But let's get through Thanksgiving first)."

A few days before Halloween, Carey cautioned her fans against listening to Christmas music, responding "Not yet" to a tweet of a graph showing that "All I Want for Christmas Is You" was beginning to pick up Internet searches for the season.

The song recently celebrated its 26th anniversary and is still breaking records, topping the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019. Carey wrote "All I Want for Christmas Is You" with Walter Afanasieff, and the song first appeared on Carey's 1994 holiday album Merry Christmas. It has sold over 16 million copies, making it the best selling Christmas single by a female artist and one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Carey typically celebrates the holidays with a series of Christmas concerts, but this year she is partnering with Apple TV+ for a holiday special, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special. The Hollywood Reporter shares that the event is described as an "innovative special" that will mix music, dancing and animation "driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together."

Carey and a selection of special guests will perform songs from the singer's vast holiday catalogue, and a recent photo Carey shared of three director's chairs has fans speculating that two of those guests will be Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande, a vocal trifecta that would surely set the Internet ablaze.