Mariah Carey Delivers Christmas Surprises for McDonald’s Employees and Customers

Mariah Carey made Christmas extra special for employees and customers at a Colorado McDonald’s chain. The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer recently stopped by the fast-food chain, causing a frenzy for those in the store. Carey recently partnered with McDonald’s for a special “12 Deals of Christmas” menu for the holiday season and wanted to get an up-close look at the promotional deal. She shared a clip of her in the store to her Instagram followers.

“We took an unexpected jaunt to McDonald’s to see the Mariah Menu,” she captioned the post in part. Carey went with her 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. “It was classic,” she continued in the caption, tagging McDonald’s in the post.

Carey’s 11-year-old daughter Monroe orders a beanie, t-shirt, and a Big Mac from the menu in a New York accent as a joke while going through the drive-thru. Carey laughs in the background as Monroe continues to play the prank. In the video, Monroe is wearing a Black McDonald’s beanie hat. Carey is decked out in a sparkly red gown and Prada gloves. They then go into the McDonald’s to make their order to the surprise of everyone in the store.

Carey previously spoke of her excitement for the promotional meal, which gives customers a free item of their choice of the specially curated menu if they spend a minimum of $1. The promotion runs through Dec. 24. Some of the free menu choices include a Big Mac, a six-piece Chicken McNuggets, or Mariah’s personal favorite, a cheeseburger.

“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles,” Carey said in a statement. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”