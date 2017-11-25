Mariah Carey Cancels Three Christmas Shows Due to Health Concerns

Mariah Carey has cancelled a few more shows on her “All I Want For Christmas is You” Tour in order to fully recover from an upper respiratory infection. The singer had previously cancelled the earliest leg of her tour at her doctors’ orders, but yesterday she announced she won’t be able to take the stage until until December 2nd.

Carey was supposed to begin performing in Windsor, Ontaria back on November 17th. Now, she’ll be missing her first few dates in New York City before finally kicking her tour off there on December 2nd.

“I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it’s certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for!” the singer wrote. “Like most, I’m thankful for my overall health… for which I need a bit more time to get right. Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour.”

Following Carey’s posts back in time, it looks as though she’s actually been sick for several weeks. She picked up this respiratory infection in the wake of a full-blown flu.

Shortly after arriving in NYC, Carey will take off for the European leg of her holiday tour. It’s the first time her holiday show is going international.

The All I Want For Christmas is You Tour began as a residency performance in New York City. This is the first year Carey has tried to turn it into a touring act.