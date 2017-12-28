Mariah Carey Cozies up by the Fire in $20 Tupac Shirt After Hitting Aspen Slopes

Mariah Carey is currently enjoying a relaxing vacation in Aspen, Colorado with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, and the diva is giving fans no shortage of fashion moments as she spends time on the slopes.

Apreś-ski #MerryChristmas 🎿⛷❤️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 28, 2017 at 1:57am PST

After celebrating Christmas with her family, Carey headed out for some mountain time before taking things back indoors, where she cozied up by a roaring fire while wearing a $20 Tupac Shakur “Thug Life” T-shirt. She captioned the moment “Apreś-ski,” adding a #MerryChristmas for good measure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Previously, Carey had shared a clip of herself and Tanaka riding a chairlift, with the pair dressed in full winter gear and ready to hit the slopes. Carey donned a Chanel ski suit, a white pom-pom hat and mirrored sunglasses while Tanaka opted for an all-black ensemble.

“The Aspens, baby,” Tanaka says in the clip before Carey remarks that she doesn’t even have her skis on yet.

“Hey” #NoSkis 🎿⛷❤️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:36pm PST

The elusive chanteuse later went on a sleigh ride with Tanaka and her children, with the star sharing the moment on Instagram with a snap of herself leading a pair of white horses as her twins sit on the animals’ backs.

#SleighRide2017 🎄❤️🎅🏽 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 28, 2017 at 8:42am PST

After her vacation, Carey will return to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, one year after her disastrous performance that set the Internet ablaze.

“Take 2,” the singer wrote on social media in the announcement.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mariahcarey