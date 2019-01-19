Maria Shriver Reportedly Set up Chris Pratt With Daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were spotted out on a date earlier this month, and they have been set up by Maria Schriver herself.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger had a picnic in the park on Sunday, June 17, leading to rumors of a romance. Now, sources have told PEOPLE that the two met through an unlikely source — Schwarzenneger’s mother.

“Maria helped set them up,” confirmed a source close to the burgeoning couple. “It’s still new.”

The insider added that Pratt and Schwarzenneger have been on “multiple dates,” though they were only seen once in the park. Pratt turned 39 on Thursday, while the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenneger is 28 years old.

Pratt and Schwarzenneger’s simple date last weekend consisted of a ride in the actor’s red pick-up truck to a cozy park bench in Santa Barbara, California. There, they ate sandwiches, apples and potato chips, and were apparently laughing and getting along well.

Sunday was officially Father’s Day, though unfortunately Pratt did not get to spend it with his 5-year-old son, Jack. The youngster was reportedly across the Atlantic in Italy with his mother, Anna Faris and her new boyfriend Michael Barrett.

While Pratt has been slow to get over his divorce from Faris back in August, she began seeing Barrett not long after. Back in January, sources told In Touch Weekly that Pratt was angry to see his son spending so much time with another man, and not long after he and Faris had announced their divorce.

“Chris is having major problems with Anna’s new boyfriend co-parenting their son,” an insider revealed. “They’ve been arguing about it.”

If that was enough to set him off, being on the other side of the world from his son on Father’s Day should have presumably had Pratt furious. Instead, he and Schwarzenegger shared a jovial afternoon. Still, sources close to him told PEOPLE that Jack remains his number one priority.

“When Chris is not working, he spends a lot of time with Jack,” they said simply.

The actor is enjoying this weekend’s massive release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which has already made about $370 million at the box office. While millions of people around the world see him as the cocky raptor tamer, he says that Jack doesn’t see him that way.

“Jack (seen here in blue Optimus Prime helmet) went to Universal Studios with his buddy the other day. He comes home and tells me he met the ‘real’ raptor trainer,” Pratt wrote on Instagram in May. “Big shout out to all the park performers out there keepin’ it real on a daily basis. Our kids’ smiles say it all. Keep up the good work.”