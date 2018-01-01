Watch: Maria Menounos Posts Video Taken Just 24 Hours After Brain Surgery

Maria Menounos shared an inspiring story earlier this week, along with video taken just one day after she had brain surgery.

The former E! host posted the video to commemorate the six-month anniversary of her surgery, which successfully treated a brain tumor.

“I still can’t believe that you can eat and speak normally so soon after,” Menounos wrote in her caption. “It was hard to keep my eyes open bc i was seeing double at this point.”

Commenters pointed out that it’s just as amazing for Menounos to be making an Instagram post just half a year after such a major procedure.

“I’ve received so many messages from people saying that my story has helped them, and on my 6-month anniversary I wanted to share this so if you are about to go through this you can see with your own eyes what it can be like. Everyone is different…but if I can ease your fears a bit I would like to,” she wrote.

The video shows Menounos fully conscious in her hospital bed, cracking jokes with her friends and even eating. It’s an inspiring look at a miraculous recovery.

Menounos received her diagnosis while caring for her mother, who was battling stage four brain cancer at the time. She had her surgery on her 39th birthday. Her mother’s condition is now stable as well.