Marcia Clark Discovered Damning New Evidence in Caylee Anthony Case

Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson murder case, told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour Sunday that she found new evidence in the Caylee Anthony case.

According to Variety and TVInsider, Clark said the new evidence includes a web search for “foolproof suffocation” on the family computer.

Caylee was a 2-year-old who went missing in Florida in 2008. She was later found dead, and her mother, Casey Anthony, was charged with her daughter’s murder. However, Anthony was found not guilty in 2011 and cannot be tried in her daughter’s death again because of double jeopardy.

During the trial, prosecutors accused Anthony of using chloroform. They presented evidence of her searching Google on how to use the substance. Prosecutors repeatedly said Anthony searched “chloroform” 84 times, but a software designer later said the number came from a mistake. He found that Anthony only searched “chloroform” once.

Last year, Anthony found herself back in the media spotlight after The Associated Press published an interview with her in March. She insisted she still did not know what happened to her daughter.

“Everyone has their theories, I don’t know,” Anthony said. “As I stand here today, I can’t tell you one way or another. The last time I saw my daughter, I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me.”

Today, Anthony lives in South Florida with Patrick McKenna, a private investigator who worked on her case and the 1995 Simpson murder case.

Clark was at the TV Critics press tour to discuss her new project, A&E‘s Marcia Clark Investigates the First 48. The series will focus on unsolved cases and infamous crimes. The first episode, which will air on March 29, focuses on Casey Anthony.

“This series feels like a continuation of a mission I’ve been on my whole life,” Clark said in a statement. “To discover the truth, bring that truth to light and seek justice has always been a driving force for me. I couldn’t be more excited or more honored to be a part of it.”

Clark has found herself back in the media spotlight thanks to FX’s The People vs O.J. Simpson, in which she was played by Sarah Paulson. However, Clark said her new show was not influenced by the FX show.