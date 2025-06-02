Devin Harjes, known for his roles in several of the most popular TV shows of the last few decades, has died. He was 41.

The Texas-born actor died in a New York City hospital from an illness after being diagnosed with cancer in February, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He began his career in the Dallas-Fort Worth theatre scene before moving to New York City, where he starred in several off-Broadway shows before quickly becoming one of TV’s best supporting players in the 2010s.

Harjes is best known for his role in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire as boxer Jack Dempsey in seasons 1 and 2. His most recent work was as a major supporting player in NBC/Netflix’s Manifest, where he played the leader of the ‘Meth Heads’ faction Jace Baylor.

He also appeared in both sides of the superhero universe, with supporting roles in Marvel’s Daredevil series and DC’s Gotham series.

Plenty of other well-known series featured supporting roles from Harjes, including Blue Bloods, FBI, Elementary, Orange Is the New Black, Rebel in the Rye, Boyz of Summer, The Forest Is Red, When the Shadow Falls, Surprise Surprise, and Mr. Conovy.

He is survived by his parents, his two nephews, and his ex-wife and fellow Gotham actress Shiva Shobitha.