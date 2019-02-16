Mandy Moore’s ‘Walk to Remember’ Co-Star Shane West Lends His Support After Ryan Adams Comments

Mandy Moore’s A Walk to Remember co-star Shane West is lending his support to the actress after she opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Ryan Adams.

In a comment shared to her Instagram earlier this week, West wrote, “Warmest hug EVER to the strongest woman I know.”

Actress Claire Holt also offered support to Moore, commenting, “Proud to be your friend. Love you.”

On Wednesday, The New York Times ran a story about Adams, wherein multiple women accused him of emotionally abusive behavior. Moore was one of the women, speaking candidly about their marriage.

“He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument,’” Moore claimed of how Adams treated her. “His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s.”

Two other female singers — Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Jaye — also accused Adams of manipulative behavior, with each of them recounting experiences where they say he used his status to persuade them into sexual relationships.

In a statement provided to Us Weekly — which he posted to his Twitter account as well — the “Come Pick Me Up” singer said, “I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly.”

“But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate,” he added. “Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.”

“As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing,” Adams’ statement concluded.

Adams has also been accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl, whom he is accused of sexting with for an ongoing period of time, and even exposing himself to during a livestream messaging call.

“Mr. Adams unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage,” Andrews B. Brettler, Adams’ lawyer, said on behalf of the singer.

Authorities have reportedly started an investigation into the matter.

