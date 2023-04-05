Mandy Moore Speaks out About 'Personal Betrayal' From Someone 'Intimately Involved' in Her Life

Mandy Moore is sharing news of an "upsetting personal betrayal" as the This Is Us star ponders some major life lessons. The actress, 38, took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to share a photo of herself looking angry while teasing there was some major drama making her feel that way. While Moore didn't give details on what exactly happened to make her feel so upset, she did say that the person who betrayed her "was intimately involved in my life for a short period."

"At work. Dealing with some upsetting personal betrayal stuff from a new person in my life and trying to parce through what to learn from it," the Tangled star wrote. "Don't trust people? Don't be too generous?" Moore continued, "Man, some people really let you down. The selfishness and lack of respect and entitlement is WILD."

In a second selfie, Moore mustered up a small smile, writing, "Deep breath. So grateful for my family and babies and this life. I won't let anyone ROB that joy from me. Onward and upward, right?" Then in a later selfie, the Princess Diaries star threw up the peace sign while sharing some wisdom passed on by a friend: "Let them know and let it go."

Moore's personal life has had some serious highs and lows over the past year, with the arrival of son Ozzie in October marking one of the highs. "Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," wrote the "Candy" singer at the time. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"

Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are also parents to son Gus, who celebrated his second birthday in February. "Happy 2nd Bday to the brightest light. What a thoughtful, curious, wild, loving guy you are, Gus," the toddler's mom wrote on social media at the time. "I don't even have the words to describe just how much you changed everything in the most magnificent way possible. Thank you for making me a mom!"