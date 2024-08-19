Death Angel's Will Carroll is feeling some "betrayal." The Bay Area metal band's drummer recently spoke out about his band's concert tour cancellation, and it's clear he needed to vent.

Last week, it was announced that Death Angel would "no longer be able" to join fellow 80s metal band W.A.S.P. on the "Album ONE Alive" North American tour scheduled for this fall. Blabbermouth noted that, at the time, the only reason given for the cancelation was "unforeseen circumstances." Now, in a since-deleted Facebook post, Carroll offered some comments on the matter, beginning his post: "Well, this has been a week of shitty news and (and it's only Wednesday)."

"Now that the tour's been cancelled I have a bunch of time freed up for the remainder of the year," Carroll continued. "Instead of falling deeper into depression (which really doesn't suit me) I plan on staying busy with the drumming. [Death Angel guitarist] Rob Cavestany and I are continuing work on the new music. NOBODY can put the kibosh on that. But in addition to that I'd like to put the word out that I'm interested in working on other projects. I love recording and I'm pretty efficient at it. Gigs and touring are possibilities as well. So if you're interested in working together hit me up on DM or if you have my number then contact me directly."

Carroll concluded his post, "Please don't ask me why we're not on the WASP tour in the comments below. I think it's pretty f—ing obvious," opening the door to comments, such as one from former Exodus guitarist Rick Hunolt, who exclaimed, "This f—in sucks!!! I'm so sorry Will." Carroll replied, "It really does. The word BETRAYAL comes to mind." He then added: "We knew there would be problems at some point but not so immediately."



Making sure to clarify at least one aspect of the situation, Carroll explained, "I notice people are slagging WASP here. As much as I'd like to I made a promise I would not go into details about why we are no longer doing the WASP tour....on social media. But to be clear it has absolutely nothing to do with WASP."



A fan commented, "It's nice that you personally reached out to the fans. I'm sure the other two members are feeling the same way you do," to which Carroll replied, "Other three members", seemingly referring to Cavestany, guitarist Ted Aguilar, and bassist Damien Sisson.

Blabbermouth reported that there has been speculation that Death Angel was forced to drop off the tour due to the band's singer, Mark Osegueda, holding down vocal duties for Slayer guitarist Kerry King's solo band, but none of the band members have explicitly stated this.