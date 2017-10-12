Mandy Moore Claps Back After Fans Accuse Her of Photoshopping New Photo

When haters accused ultimate girl-next-door Mandy Moore of being fake, she responded with the perfect, classy clapback.

The This Is Us actress posted a series of photos in a skin-tight fuchsia dress while promoting her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Minutes after she posted the pictures, mixed reviews flooded in concerning the 33-year-old’s slim figure.

Some dropped fire emojis and “LOVE!!” messages in the comments, but others criticized the actress’ body, accusing her of photoshopping her waist to appear super thin.

Up Next: Mandy Moore’s Thoughts on Diet and Exercise Will Make You Love Her Even More

“She’s too tiny,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “I love @mandymoore but either this pic was photoshopped of she’s not eating enough. I say it because I am concerned. I love This Is Us and watch it faithfully each week!”

“Seriously with a bicep like that, photoshop took over the waist. Unfortunate for you,” another wrote of Moore’s slim midsection.

When This Is Us’ Mama Pearson read that comment, she clapped back with a simple, effective response: “Not nice or true. Do better.”

Others criticized the actress’ body by accusing her of being malnourished and “sickly thin.”

“No Photoshop,” one commenter assumed. “She’s just sickly thin. It’s a shame. She was so beautiful (as I’m sure still she is on the inside). She was so ‘real’. I’m feeling badly for her after seeing this photo.”

When these accusations surfaced, Moore hit reply again, adding, “This is so disheartening. Nope just the angle. Ugh.”

Fans flooded Moore’s comments with messages of support, defending the actress and praising her healthy, fit figure.

“Good lord people. Get over yourselves,” one supporter wrote. “She doesn’t have time or energy to care about photoshopping. The body looks different at different angles and can distort itself.”

After haters unleashed their unwarranted opinions, Moore updated the photos’ caption to include, “And ps: I am 5’10 and a size 6. I have NEVER photoshopped pictures. That’s not what I’m about. If You’re going to be rude about people’s bodies, go elsewhere.”

More: Mandy Moore’s Style Evolution Is More Extreme Than You’d Think

Though the actress says she never hops on the scale to weigh herself, her body has likely gone through some changes since she was diagnosed with Celiac disease in July.

“Well, this definitely takes the (now gluten free) cake for bummer news. Any celiac sufferers out there with any helpful tips??” she asked fans on Instagram while announcing her diagnosis.

Though it can’t be cured, Celiac disease can be treated with a gluten-free diet and dietary supplements and vitamins.

Photo credit: Getty / Christopher Polk / NBC