‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Star Frankie Muniz Injured in Home Repair Accident

Life is unfair for former Malcolm in the Middle star turned NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz, as he had to bow out of an upcoming race due to a recent injury.

According to a post on his Instagram, he fell off a ladder and fractured his wrist, which will cause him to be out of the NASCAR circuit for six to eight weeks.

“The phrase “FML” (Frankie Muniz’s Life) takes on new meaning with moments like these. I’m disappointed to share that I won’t be racing at Darlington this weekend or for the next few weeks due to a distal radius fracture,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “Yesterday, I fell from the top of a ladder while changing the batteries in a Ring camera in my backyard. Note to self: heed the ladder warning that says, ‘Do not sit or stand on top step.’”

He continued by joking that using a taller ladder would’ve been “smarter,” and while he’s sad that he’s missing out on his next race, he’s “grateful it wasn’t worse.”

“I feel for my team, who’ve poured their hearts into this season, and I’m thankful for @FordPerformance and their unwavering support. The doctor estimates a 6-8 week recovery, so I’ll be back in the driver’s seat as soon as I’m cleared,” he wrote.

For those unaware, Muniz has been professionally racing for years. He put his acting career on pause in 2007 to chase his dreams of becoming a racecar driver, and competed in the Atlantic Championship the same year. In 2021, he made his stock car racing debut, and in 2024 made his NASCAR debut. He currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Series, and will soon appear in the upcoming Malcolm in the Middle reboot.