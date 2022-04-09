Jack White Proposes to and Marries Girlfriend During Concert

✖

Jack White is a married man once again following an incredibly brief engagement. White, the frontman for the now-defunct White Stripes, proposed to his girlfriend, fellow singer-songwriter Olivia Jean, on stage at the Masonic Temple in Detroit during a solo concert. The couple then got married minutes later on the stage at that same venue, which White famously helped save from foreclosure in 2013.

As recounted by The Detroit News, White, 46, brought out Jean, 32, to help him sing the White Stripes song "Hotel Yorba." Part of the way through the duet, White broke out into an aside, telling Jean he had a question to ask her before asking "Will you marry me?" and presenting her with a ring. She obliged, and he quickly jumped back into the song, delivering the perfectly timed next line of "Let's get married."

After that song, White and his backing band paused before returning for an encore, but the sold-out crowd got to see more than a few more songs from the rock legend, who is also known for his work with The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather. White walked back on stage with Jean and said, "It's been such a great day, mind if we get married right now?" White's mom, Teresa Gillis, and Jean's father, Brent Markel, joined the couple on stage, as did their backing bands and Third Man Records co-founder Ben Swank. Swank officiated the ceremony, per WXYZ, and apparently used the line "Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life" from the Prince song "Let's Go Crazy" in the ceremony.

White then closed out the show with The Raconteurs' "Steady as She Goes" and The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army." He wrapped up the night by telling the crowd, "God bless you Detroit. What a day!"

The hometown show for White also served as the kick-off for the Supply Chain Issues Tour, which is in promotion of his new album, Fear of the Dawn. That record, which features singles like "Taking Me Back" and "Hi-De-Ho," released on Friday. Earlier in the day, White performed the national anthem at Comerica Park for the Detroit Tigers' Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox.

Jean first broke into the national music scene as the lead singer of The Black Belles, a witch-themed rock group signed to White's Third Man Records. They released a self-titled album in 2011, while also making headlines for a collaboration with Stephen Colbert on a special edition of The Colbert Report. Jean went on to release two solo albums via Third Man, 2014's Bathtub Love Killings and 2019's Night Owl.

This is White's third marriage. He was married to White Stripes bandmate Meg White from 1996 to 2000 and model/musician Karen Elson from 2005 to 2011.