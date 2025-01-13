Major NFL Quarterback’s Daughters Hospitalized: Latest on Family of Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s daughters are still recovering after being hospitalized over the weekend.

The NFL player’s wife, Kelly Stafford, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Jan. 11 to share the news, posting a photo of two of her daughters sleeping in a hospital bed captured by E! News. “Last night was long,” wrote Kelly, who shares 7-year-old twins Sawyer and Chandler, Harper, 6, and Tyler, 4, with her athlete husband. “Back in beds and sleeping, everyone except Hunter. Feels like she drank a Celsius.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

kelly stafford

While Kelly didn’t explain why her daughters had been hospitalized, she did write, “Before that tho, they were all smiles getting to go with daddy on his work trip,” referencing the Rams’ Jan. 13 Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings, which was relocated from Inglewood, Calif.’s SoFi Stadium to Glendale, Ariz.’s State Farm Stadium amid the wildfires devastating Southern California.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, Kelly shared a photo of two of her daughters at a restaurant, writing, “Found our happy place in AZ,” adding, “I promise we are happy, just still [sick].” She then shared a photo of all four of her girls sleeping, writing, “Never ending. My poor girls.”

Kelly’s most recent Instagram grid post came on Jan. 4, when she shared a photo with all four of her daughters on a ski trip. “yellow stone > yellow snow,” she cheekily captioned the picture.

Three days later, Kelly revealed on the Jan. 7 episode of her Morning After podcast that she and two of her daughters had been struggling to get over the flu. “I can’t think straight, I currently believe I have the flu,” she said on the podcast. “Two of my daughters have the flu.”

Kelly admitted that she wasn’t “able to move” at the Rams’ game against the Seattle Seahawks two days prior. “I passed out on a little bench in the suite,” she revealed. “We had all of our friends in town and I was a real downer. Body aches are serious.”