Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Stafford ‘So Grateful’ to Reunite With Children Following Brain Surgery

Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, is back home after she was hospitalized due to a complication from previous brain surgery.

The mother of three took to Instagram Friday to share a series of images of herself resting at home with the couple’s youngest daughters, Chandler, Sawyer and Hunter, as well as her husband Matthew.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m home,” she wrote in the emotional social media post, PEOPLE first reported. “I’m home and I got to spend a few hours with my little humans. It filled my heart so much. I can’t even describe it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Apr 26, 2019 at 1:03pm PDT

Though she’s back home, Stafford explained it will take time before she gets better following her hospitalization, which came just days after she underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor.

“I wish they could stay, but I know I’m not ready for all of it,” she continued. “When they took out the tumor, they also wiped out the entire balance system on my right side. I wish I could explain it, but I think it’s something you have to experience. I can’t turn my head right without feeling college drunk.”

Stafford continued: “I’m talking end of the night, can’t put one foot in front of the other, knowing you’ll be sleeping on the bathroom floor, college drunk. I have to rework my brain to know that it can only rely on my left side, which will take time, a good amount of time.”

“And when there are two toddlers running below your feet while you are trying to relearn basic things like walking… it makes it seem like there are a million more moving parts to it… maybe because there are,” she wrote.

She went on to describe having to retrain her body after being used to living an active lifestyle before her brain tumor diagnosis.

“It’s tough to go from a very active woman to having to relearn the basics of being an athlete, but these little girls give me so much strength. I want to be able to teach them every sport I learned and the day they beat me… I’ll humble them by reminding them I’m only working with one side of my brain,” she wrote.

“I miss them,” she concluded the note, referencing her children. “I miss them so much, but I’m so grateful I got that time today and now I have my inspiration to keep on pushing!”

Kelly has kept fans up to date on her condition ever since she was diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier this year. She underwent a 12-hour tumor removal surgery last week and was hospitalized days later after she began experiencing pain.

Hoping for a speedy recovery for Kelly!