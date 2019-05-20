Maisie Williams Debuts New Blonde Hairdo After ‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale, and Fans Love It

Her onscreen counterpart may be a Stark, but actress Maisie Williams is channeling her inner Targaryen with a brand new blonde hairdo that she debuted following the Game of Thrones series finale.

Warning! Spoilers for the Game of Thrones series finale lie ahead!

To mark the end of a near-decade-long career portraying Arya Stark on the beloved HBO series, the 22-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday, May 19 to debut a brand new era for her hair, swapping out her character’s brown locks for a much lighter blonde.

Although sad to see the last of Arya Stark during Sunday night’s episode, “The Iron Throne,” fans were quick to fall in love with Williams’ new ‘do.

“I LOVE YOU BLONDE!” one fan praised in the comments section.

“Gorgeous,” another wrote, adding the fire emoji.

“proof that you suit every hair colour,” penned a third.

This is far from the first time that Williams, whose character Arya Stark ended the series by heading west of Westeros, has marked a major change by swapping up her hair. After Game of Thrones wrapped production in November, the actress changed her naturally brown hair to a rosy pink color.

Since then, Williams has donned a head of multiple different colors, including purple and, as recently as just six days ago, orange.

The recent hair changes come as Williams officially stepped away from her role on Game of Thrones. Although fans got their final glimpse of her in action on Sunday night, Williams had officially stepped out of Arya Stark’s shoes months ago, and she officially bid her character and the series farewell with an Instagram post in July.

“Goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye Game of Thrones. what a joy i’ve had. here’s to the adventures to come,” she wrote at the time, adding the hashtags “barely,” “im’ma sleep for the next four years,” and “just kidding I don’t sleep.”

Throughout her course on the series, Williams certainly put in the work. After being born a Lady of the North, she traveled across Westeros following her father’s execution and became a girl with no name before returning to Winterfell. While there are currently no plans for an Arya Stark spinoff series, the Game of Thrones series finale proved that Arya wasn’t ready to abandon her adventures, as she had set sail to discover what lies where the maps end.