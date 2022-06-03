'Magic for Humans' Star Justin Willman Unveils 'Cheesy' New Venture (Exclusive)

✖

Magic For Humans star Justin Willman is well known for the incredible tricks he pulls off on his hit Netflix series, and now he has unveiled a "cheesy" new venture. Willman is the official spokes-magician for Cheez-It Puff'd, a new snack offering from the iconic cracker brand. Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Willman about the partnership, which he explained was quite serendipitous.

"Honestly, I've been on tour a lot lately, so I get to pick what snacks I put on my rider," he shared. "So I partnered with Cheez-It Puff'd ahead of National Cheese Day [June, 4]. As we all know, our calendars are circled. Everyone loves cheese. I've loved Cheez-Its since I was a kid. No joke. I discovered Puff'd. I was like, 'I love these.' I put them on my rider. So I eat them. It's in my backstage snacking. And then I got to partner with them and get sent a bunch of Puff'd to come up with magic tricks with. I love my job. You know these kinds of moments where you're like, 'I can't believe this is real life.'"

Willman then did a magic trick with us, involving a jar of Cheez-It Puff'd snacks. Suffice to say, it was mind-blowingly cool. He also busted out a second trick, revealing a way to take just a one Puff'd and miraculously turn it into a tray-full. (Both tricks can be watched, in full, in the video at the top of this page.)

When asked to compare original Cheez-It's to the new Puff'd variety as if they were magic tricks, Willman thought for a minute and then delivered a very astute answer. "I will say the classic Cheez-It is an iconic staple. Legendary. Often associated as one of the potentially most famous greatest tricks or snacks ever. Cheez-Its is sawing a lady in half. That is a classic. It's what people think of. People hear I'm a magician. They're like, 'Can you cut me in half?' So people say, 'Hey, I'm hungry. You got any snacks?' They say, 'Do you want some Cheez-Its?'

As for the newest Cheez-It on the block, Willman threw it back to a trick he pulled in the very first season of Magic for Humans. "I would say the Puff'd would be, and I'm going to be referencing one of my own tricks, would be convincing someone that they're invisible," he said. "It's a little more kind of like an out-of-the-box revolutionary. Just as a trick, as a magic video clip gets shared around, I think it's very addictive. It gets spread all over the place and people just love it. They can't get enough."

Cheez-It Puff'd come in three delicious flavors: Double Cheese, White Cheddar, and Scorchin' Hot. Snackers can find out more by checking out the Cheez-It website here.