8 Best Netflix Shows People Got Hooked on This Year

Netflix had a pretty incredible 2018, with the streaming service debuting a number of new shows that users found themselves completely hooked on.

There were so many that it was tough to nail down which ones made the biggest impact, but we gave it a shot.

Below, you will find a list of some Netflix originals that had viewers clamoring for the “next episode” button all year long. Scroll down to check it out and let us know in the comments which one was your favorite!

The Haunting of Hill House

Starring: Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Timothy Hutton, Lulu Wilson, and Mckenna Grace.

No Netflix series this year has been as big of a hit as The Haunting of Hill House. The horror drama is equal parts shock and sorrow, following a family as they live haunted lives due to living in a haunted house.

While the acting is fantastic and the cinematography is top notch, the story takes some deeply compelling turns as the metaphors for grief, addiction, and co-dependence really hit you in the gut.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle, and Miranda Otto.

Fresh on the heels of Hill House, though, is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a TV adaptation of a comic book series by the same name. The series is a darker spin on the Sabrina the Teenage Witch mythology, resulting in a deliciously sinister series closer to American Horror Story than Bewitched.

Queer Eye

Starring: Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness.

Queer Eye made a triumphant return this year, airing not one, but two new seasons for viewers to go gaga over. The new Fab Five stars a food and wine expert (Porowski), a fashion expert (France), a culture expert (Brown), a design expert (Berk), and a grooming expert (Van Ness).

Fans of the original series have joined newcomers in welcoming back this heart-warming reality series that offers a lot of fun for everyone.

Magic for Humans

Starring: Justin Willman.

Magic for Humans debuted on Netlfix near the end of summer, finding a big audience with users due to its unique style. Comedian and magician Justin Willman hosts and performs in the show, crafting illusions and mind-tricks that people desperately want to understand.

While this magician does not reveal most of his tricks, he does put together some hilariously brilliant ploys — such as making people believe they are invisible — that sets him apart from Telegicians (Television magicians).

Bodyguard

Starring: Richard Madden, Keeley Hawes, Gina McKee, Sophie Rundle, Paul Ready, Vincent Franklin, Stuart Bowman, and Nina Toussaint-White.

While not entirely a “Netlfix Original,” Bodyguard is a BBC One series that the streaming service purchased distribution rights for, making it a Netflix exclusive in the U.S.

With twists and cliffhangers that leave you waiting with baited breathe for the next episode, Bodyguard has had American audiences joining our fellow British TV audience in biting our nails during each jaw-dropping moment of this suspense-thriller series.

Dogs

Starring: A whole bunch of cute dogs, and their loving owners.

In what is likely not a surprise to dog-lovers around the world, Netflix’s newest hit series stars a group of four-legged friends who will warm your heart.

Dogs is a six-part docuseries about the relationship between different dogs and their owners, and it will make you cry. However, it will be tears of joy, as Netflix has assured fans that the show does not feature and sad stories.

Wild Wild Country

Starring: Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Osho), Ma Anand Sheela, Jane Stork, and Philip Toelkes.

Wild Wild Country is a Netflix original documentary series about controversial Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and his “community of followers in the Rajneeshpuram community.”

The film explores the headline-making story of then when Rajneesh and his followers settled in Wasco County, Oregon and clashed with the locals. Wild Wild Country captivated Netflix users with its equal focus on the story from both sides, as told by the people who actually lived it.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minaj

Starring: Hasan Minaj

Patriot Act is a weekly current events series that broke Netflix’s streak of failed weekly series.

Having more in common with Last Week Tonight than Minaj’s old stomping grounds of The Daily Show, Patriot Act uses facts and data to inform on social and political situations the world is facing today. That dedication to information partnered with Mianj’s quick wit makes this series the first one that Netflix users genuinely look forward to each week.