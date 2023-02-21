Madonna Shares New Photo of Her Face, Says Surgery Swelling Has Gone Down

Madonna is showing off her new face post-surgery. The "Material Girl" artist, 64, took to Twitter Monday to show off a photo of herself posing for the cameras behind the scenes of what appears to be the set of her upcoming world tour. Sporting braids, ripped jeans and an oversized shirt, Madonna wrote in her tweet, "Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol."

Madonna's appearance came under scrutiny earlier this month after she made a special appearance at the Grammys to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith ahead of their performance on what would be a history-making night for the duo. Madonna's face drew plastic surgery speculation from many viewers, however, leading to the icon's Instagram post days later defending what she looked like and calling out "ageism and misogyny."

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!" Madonna wrote. "Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous."

The Grammy-winning artist continued, "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyoncé, 'You-won't break my soul.'" She concluded her message, "I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life. Bow down b**ches!"