Madonna Looks Cozy With 25-Year-Old Backup Dancer Ahlamalik Williams Ahead of New Year’s Eve

Madonna appears to have a new man in her life. And according to her new beau’s family, their relationship is getting quite serious.

TMZ previously reported that Madonna, 61, and 25-year-old Ahlamalik Williams, one of her backup dancers, were seen getting cozy on Dec. 14. The couple was spotted hanging outside on a balcony in Miami, Florida with Williams’ arms around the singer’s waist.

Now, Williams’ father, Drue, opened up to TMZ about the exact nature of his son’s relationship with Madonna. According to Drue, Williams and Madonna are more than just a fling; they’re the real deal.

Drue told TMZ that Williams and Madonna have been dating for a little over a year at this point. They originally met back in 2015 when Williams auditioned to be one of the “Hung Up” singer’s backup dancers during her Rebel Heart tour. She reportedly picked Williams out of the group personally.

Madonna’s relationship with Williams is reportedly going so strong that she even met his parents after one of her shows in New York City. In November, she hosted them at one of her shows in Caesar’s Palace and brought out all of the stops for them, including having her personal chef cook them dinner. Drue told TMZ that Madonna has already invited him and Williams’ mother to her shows in London and France in 2020.

Drue went on to say that Madonna is in love with his son and that she wants to take care of him.

“Love has no age,” he said about his son’s relationship. “My son is livin’ la Vida Loca, and I’m just happy for him.”

Williams is certainly living his life to the fullest at the moment, as evidenced by one of Madonna’s recent Instagram posts. On Dec. 31, the iconic singer showed off her adventurous New Year’s Eve celebrations with her beau and family.

In the snaps, Madonna can be seen posing on a private boat while Williams can be seen right beside her. The couple can also be seen posing together in another photo with her son, David. Based on her caption for the post, Madonna is certainly having a fun-filled, thrill-seeking time with her loved ones as she prepares to ring in the new year.

“Saying Good-bye to 2019!” she wrote. “We Continue to Swim with Sharks! And Take the Road Less Traveled by!!”

Going forward, if TMZ’s report is any indication, Madonna will be taking the road less traveled by with Williams right there by her side.