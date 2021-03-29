Madonna Leaves Little to the Imagination in New Lingerie Photos After Photoshop Accusation

✖

Madonna is taking a moment for self-reflection. After she was accused earlier this month of having Photoshopped her face onto the body of a fan, the 62-year-old pop star ignited social media even further when she shared a series of revealing lingerie photos. The singer shared the images, showing her in a black strappy bra and matching underwear and a cap, to her Instagram account Sunday, writing, "And Now For A Moment of Self Reflection..............Madame [X emoji]," a reference to her 2019-released studio album of the same name and the persona she took on throughout her tour in 2019 and 2020.

The post was quick to spur reactions, with comments almost immediately rolling in from the singer's fellow celebrities and fans. Responding, Asia Argento wrote, "You're so stunning" alongside a heart-with-arrow emoji. One fan, meanwhile, declared, "We need a music video with this look QWEEN," with another adding that Madonna is the "best artist to ever walk the world." Morning talk show host Kelly Ripa even joined in, jumping into the comments section with five fire emojis.

The series of photos mark just the latest the pop icon has shared since she landed herself in controversy over a May 2015-dated photo. That photo, showing the singer wearing a Joy Division shirt and helping to promote her album Rebel Heart, landed itself back in headlines in early March after Amelia Goldie took to TikTok to reveal the truth behind the image. According to Goldie, Madonna Photoshopped her head onto Goldie's body, with the user even sharing the original photo. In the video, Goldie wrote, "when Madonna posts a photo of herself to IG to promote her album but it's actually your body (I'm not joking)." In her own post, Madonna tagged designer Riccardo Tisci and her esthetician Tarin Graham. She captioned the post, "I look Kewl.........[heart emoji] [Rebel Heart]."

While Goldie's video has since garnered millions of views and become the center of plenty of online chatter, Madonna has yet to respond to the accusations. Goldie told BuzzFeed News that there are no hard feelings, stating, "I think if you're going to play somebody else's body off as your own, they deserve to be mentioned. But no hard feelings! I've been told it's a great 'party flex,' which makes me laugh. I told it at a job interview and they loved it."