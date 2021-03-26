Madonna Allegedly Busted Using Photoshop to Put Her Face on Younger Woman's Body

✖

Six years ago Madonna posted a photo of herself wearing a Joy Division shirt on Instagram to help promote her album Rebel Heart. TikTok did not even exist at the time, but the photo is now going viral there as a user noticed there was some familiarity between Madonna's photo and one of her own. The user, who goes by the name Amelia Goldie, believes the Material Girl photoshopped her own head onto one of Goldie's photos.

Back on March 10, Goldie posted a video on TikTok, zooming in on Madonna's post. "When Madonna posts a photo of herself to IG to promote her album but it's actually your body (I'm not joking)," Goldie wrote. The video now has over 2 million views. Goldie followed this up by posting another video, confirming that Madonna's post is still there. In fact, people are now rushing to the May 1, 2015 post to criticize Madonna for clearly digitally manipulating the photo. Even if the photo was not Goldie's, Madonna's head does look too big to be on the body in the photo.

Goldie, 28, told BuzzFeed she first "thought it was a joke," but then she "realized it wasn't" when she saw it posted on Madonna's verified Instagram page. "I tried to reach out via Instagram to her team twice, to no response," Goldie said. If she ever does hear back from the "Like a Virgin" singer, Goldie said she would "definitely laugh and say I'm flattered, but of course that I wish I was credited!"

"I think if you're going to play somebody else's body off as your own, they deserve to be mentioned. But no hard feelings," the TikTok user told BuzzFeed. She said she is still a Madonna fan and her favorite song is the 2005 hit "Hung Up" because the song was a mainstay on her "teenage playlist" for years. Since her TikTok post went viral, she has seen an increase in comments on her social media pages. "I've been told it's a great 'party flex,' which makes me laugh," she said. "I told it at a job interview and they loved it."

The biggest mystery in this situation is how Madonna, 62, or her team found Goldie's photo in the first place. Madonna and her representatives have not commented on the situation. "I'm surprised it's still up honestly," Goldie told Vice. "Quite a few people are saying that she should credit me and that it’s a bit strange!"

Madonna's six-year-old post is now flooded with new comments about the situation. "At least credit [Goldie] for stealing her body," one fan wrote. "Girl this ain't even good photoshop," another added. "Horrible photoshop and you’re a horrible thief," one person wrote.