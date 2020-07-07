Madonna Shocks Fans With Topless Mirror Selfie
Madonna is showing skin, and stirring social media as she does so. On Tuesday, the "Material Girl" singer took to Twitter to strip down to next to nothing in a black-and-white topless photo. Wearing nothing more than black panties and a black sequined hat, she maintained her modesty by covering her chest with her arms.
Everyone has a Crutch................ 🛠 pic.twitter.com/f6mcl4CggI— Madonna (@Madonna) July 7, 2020
In the photo, Madonna could also be seen leaning on a crutch. The singer, 61, suffered a knee injury in March after falling on stage "when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tail bone," she said, according to the Daily Mail. In May, she was seen leaving a hospital while supporting herself on a crutch. She later revealed that she received stem cell treatment for her injured knee.
Unsurprisingly, within the span of just a few hours, the post generated plenty of buzz. With likes and retweets continuing to climb, more and more people are taking to the comments section to react to the image. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the pop star’s most recent picture.
Me sleeping knowing my Queen is body Confident pic.twitter.com/V5voVl2drS— #FreeBritney 👸🏼Queen of Pop👸🏼 (@QueenMadonna0) July 7, 2020
“Express yourself don’t repress yourself”— CHUCK (@RealGnarlyChuck) July 7, 2020
Madonna isn’t afraid to express herself
Queen pic.twitter.com/csS1nqjjnh
Your 70. Retire— ☣ kɾყթԵօ klҽթԵօ ☣ (@krypto___klepto) July 7, 2020
YAAASSSS MAKE THOSE HATERS GO GREEN WITH ENVY— Cʜᴇʀʀʏ. 🍒 (@Milkdonna) July 7, 2020
Put some bloody clothes on love and retire pls lol— thinkfree 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@thinkfree4782) July 7, 2020
Holy shit you could pass for late 20's here....— Azf (@Azf77668793) July 7, 2020
If you don't agree with what she is doing or don't like it, then scroll away. Being horrible, nasty and spiteful should not be an option. Block her, and anything you don't like or clearly hate and get on with it. She's living her life as she chooses.— Don'tStaySilent. (@PanosTn) July 7, 2020
You inspired generations and you keep on inspiring! You look 😍 I'm glad there are lors of people telling you to stop, because thanks to them, I know you never will! The world, women, young & older, freedom and music need you so bad! #erotica #madonna #madonnaslegacy— reV3R5E (@ElectronicoEl) July 7, 2020
This is going to restart the ageism discussions again. Go Madonna!— Milla Lhuna (@millaananova) July 7, 2020
All those saying retire etc.. don’t be ageist and mind your business. Don’t like it, move on! No need for negativity here sis— Cake Is Life 🍰🧁😋 (@yolie_brodie) July 7, 2020
One of the best things I will always love about you is your confidence in yourself. You embrace who you are and live happily doing so. I find that to be most admirable. All love 😘— Knovemberson (@Knovemberson) July 7, 2020
queen of controversy 😍— not lindsay lohan (@drugproblem) July 7, 2020
Madonna you are a legend.— Sandra (@SandraW55633365) July 7, 2020