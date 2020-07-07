Madonna Shocks Fans With Topless Mirror Selfie

Madonna is showing skin, and stirring social media as she does so. On Tuesday, the "Material Girl" singer took to Twitter to strip down to next to nothing in a black-and-white topless photo. Wearing nothing more than black panties and a black sequined hat, she maintained her modesty by covering her chest with her arms.

In the photo, Madonna could also be seen leaning on a crutch. The singer, 61, suffered a knee injury in March after falling on stage "when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tail bone," she said, according to the Daily Mail. In May, she was seen leaving a hospital while supporting herself on a crutch. She later revealed that she received stem cell treatment for her injured knee.

Unsurprisingly, within the span of just a few hours, the post generated plenty of buzz. With likes and retweets continuing to climb, more and more people are taking to the comments section to react to the image. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the pop star’s most recent picture.