Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Shows off Armpit Hair in Latex Lingerie at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon hit the runway again, this time in Rihanna‘s third Savage x Fenty show. The lingerie centerpiece started streaming on Amazon on Friday, and Leon Is one of many who strut on the catwalk In the star-studded show. The fashion and music mashup has quite a line up, including performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah. Other celebrities that made an appearance were Cindy Crawford, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Vanessa Hudgens, Troye Sivan, Jeremy Pope, and more.

Leon shared some photos of her outfit on Instagram, showing off the dark teal latex lingerie set. She also proudly displayed her armpit hair, defying beauty standards in a way that feels appropriate for a Rihanna project.

This isn’t the first time that Leon has worked to normalize female body hair on Instagram. Madonna posted a selfie back in April where Leon was displaying visible armpit hair, and it definitely drew some major opinions. “Like pieces of your Heart Walking around outside of you,” Madonna captioned the photo, including a heart at the end. The photo sparked a divisive response from followers. “Omg! She don’t shave her underarms?” one critic wrote in the comments. “She needs to shave,” another added.

But many people came to the defense of both Madonna and her daughter. “I don’t get why the big focus is on her armpit hair !!! It’s only hair !!! It’s a beautiful picture of a mother and daughter 2 beautiful women,” a supporter wrote. “So much hate only because she’s not shaving. We don’t tell men to shave their legs or arms.. But we have to? Jesus christ.”

Leon has been focusing on her career as a model, opening up about her desire to blaze her own trail. “People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not,” Leon said in a recent interview with Vogue for a profile on young models. Leon said she paid her college tuition herself and she lives far from Hollywood. Leon is also interested in dancing, although she is not getting lessons from her mom. “A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way,” she told Vogue. “You’re using your body to define the space around you — to change it. That’s a very naked form of expression.”