Madison Beer: Age, Bio, Net Worth and More Details About the Singer

It's been years since Madison Beer emerged on the scene billed as the next teen pop sensation, but only in 2021 is the "Selfish" singer preparing to debut her first studio album, Life Support, scheduled to be released on Feb. 26 by Epic Records. Still, Beer has made quite the name for herself on social media at just 21 years old, amassing more than 22 million Instagram followers and a $16 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The New York native can trace her rise to fame to Justin Bieber, who in July 2012 tweeted out a link to Beer's cover of Etta James' "At Last," expressing his amazement that she was only 13 years old. It was a quick rise to the top after, with her name trending on Twitter and being offered a contract with Island Def Jam Records. Managed initially by Scooter Braun, Beer told Billboard in 2017 that it was actually he who helped get her video to Bieber, another of his clients.

Beer explained that her mother posted the video on her Facebook page, where it eventually was sent to Braun. Braun then showed the cover to the "Holy" singer, who eventually tweeted it out to his millions of fans. "It was like a train of people seeing it and then it making its way to him," she explained of the chain of events.

Having signed with Island Records, Beer told Rolling Stone she was encouraged to stick with pop music, and when she refused to follow their vision for her career, the label dropped her before she could release a full album. "I was always told, 'Well, one day when you're older, you'll be able to make that stuff,' " she told the outlet. "But then I realized that I don't need to be older to do it." She added to V Magazine in 2017 of remaining true to herself in her career, "I want the real me to always shine through and that’s how I am. I’m not perfect, I’m not polished. I kind of curse a lot… I’m not this pop princess, so I wanted that to be visible."

Watching the projects she had planned fall apart after that, she told BUILD felt like a nightmare. "It took me getting my dreams and then having them, honestly, all ripped away from me to put me where I am now," she said in 2019. "I don't think I would be as artistic. I literally had everything taken away from me," she said.In 2019, Beer signed with Epic Records, which is scheduled to release her first studio album.