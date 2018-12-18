Machine Gun Kelly Dodges Question About ‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson’s Current Mental Health

Machine Gun Kelly did not seem to have good news on Pete Davidson‘s mental health when reporters from TMZ caught up with him on Monday.

Kelly was leaving the Build Series recording studio in New York City on Monday when a cameraman approached him. He did his best to avoid the interviewer, dodging his question entirely the first time. Finally, when the cameraman came back around, Kelly gave one curt statement on his friend.

“It’s just a weird time for all of us right now, man,” he said before walking away.

Kelly recently co-starred with Davidson in a movie called Big Time Adolescence, which is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Kelly and Davidson have apparently become pretty close, as the rapper jumped into action when Davidson’s distress call went up on social media on Saturday.

“I’m in the plane now on the way to see Pete,” he wrote hours after Davidson’s suicidal post went up. “Gonna make sure he’s good, I promise. Can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”

im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that. — colson (@machinegunkelly) December 15, 2018



Kelly and Davidson reportedly left the set of Saturday Night Live together that night in a blacked out SUV. According to sources on set, Davidson missed dress rehearsal all together that afternoon, which took him out of most of the night’s skits. Insiders said that he spent most of the night in his dressing room wearing pajamas, emerging only to introduce Miley Cyrus’ second musical performance.

The concern for Davidson began early in the morning on social media. His ex-fiance, Ariana Grande, got into a small spat with Kanye West on Twitter. West was posting about mental health, revealing that he was off of his medication. He accused Grande of using his Twitter outbursts to promote her own song.

Davidson jumped on Instagram to support West. Contrary to his previous monologue about the rapper on the air, he threw his support behind West’s latest rhetoric. A short while later, he came back with a much more ominous post.

“I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore,” Davidson wrote. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

The Internet jumped into action, calling for professionals to check up on Davidson. The NYPD went to the SNL studio for a wellness check, as did Kelly. Grande also reportedly went straight to the set to see if Davidson needed anything. However, sources on set said that Davidson asked security to keep Grande away from him.