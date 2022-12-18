Machine Gun Kelly Disgusts Fans With New Social Media Leech Video

Machine Gun Kelly recently shared a fresh look at what he calls his best friends. On his Instagram Story, the rapper-turned-punk rocker posted a video of three leeches sucking on his abdomen. "My best friends," the text overlay on the video read. The slimy creatures made their way around his torso, sucking some blood out.

Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, seems to do this regularly and has no issue with the little parasites. He posted them a year prior, doing similar while adding that, "these friends suck" with another text overlay. It certainly isn't the first time the rocker hasn't mentioned a fascination with blood. He and Megan Fox revealed earlier in the year that they have "rituals" where they swap blood and keep a vial of blood around their necks.

Machine Gun Kelly leeches video goes viral pic.twitter.com/tFae83tGrl — TheRecentTimes (@Recent_Times) December 17, 2022

This earned the couple a warning from vampires, specifically Belfazaar Ashantison, the co-founder of The New Orleans Vampire Association. He told TMZ that the couple needs to be sure they take proper precautions to avoid diseases and blood-borne illnesses. Ashantison also says most vampires take time to confirm their blood partner is free and clear. He tells TMZ that he took six months to feel comfortable with it and has a new check completed every 3 months.

According to Page Six, leeches are typically effective in improving blood flow to areas with poor circulation. Given the location on MGK's body, it is unlikely he's using them for any serious medical condition. It is one of those areas that usually is spoiled with blood. I'm not a doctor these days, so that's just speculation.

One thing that is certain about the rocker is he's always full of surprises and can easily dive deep into the weird realm. Amidst all of this, he and Fox are enjoying each other and finding creative ways to respond to rumors about their relationship.

Machine Gun Kelly posts freakish video of leeches sucking on his chest https://t.co/ILJuvQ2UFP pic.twitter.com/XFz9LsIa5H — Page Six (@PageSix) December 11, 2021

This is particularly true when it comes to their rumored breakup back in August. Fox has never shied away from firing back at critics and trolls on social media, having fun with it at the same time. She has shot down many of the rumors herself, while MGK shows that actions speak louder than words.