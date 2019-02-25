Macaulay Culkin Jokes About Dying to Get Into Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ While Live Tweeting Event

Macaulay Culkin may not have been nominated for an Oscar this year, but he was still disappointed to find out that he hadn’t made another list: the “In Memoriam” segment.

The Home Alone actor spent his night at home hilariously live-tweeting the 2019 Academy Awards as the rest of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers flocked to the Dolby Theatre, expressing his shock when he realized that he wasn’t included in the segment, honoring those lost in Hollywood in 2018, for the fifth year in a row.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can’t believe this is the 5th Year in a row I’m not in the in-memoriam… and I’ve been trying so hard,” he wrote alongside of a photo of himself smoking a cigarette and holding a bottle of bourbon.

I can’t believe this is the 5th Year in a row I’m not in the in-memoriam… and I’ve been trying so hard. #MackTweetsTheOscars pic.twitter.com/aAWsVecEVl — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 25, 2019

Culkin wasn’t the only name left out of the segment, with many fans having expressed their disappointment that Austin Powers star Verne Troyer was not included along with Hello, Dolly! actress Carol Channing, Aretha Franklin, Reg E. Cathey, and Bernardo Bertolucci. However, Culkin moved on from the diss and continued his live tweets.

The 38-year-old actor had kicked off the night with a photo of himself wearing a tuxedo, joking that he had “just found out they’re not having anyone host this year.” Fans of the Academy Awards will remember that the awards show opted to go without a host, marking the first time since 1989, after Kevin Hart stepped down from the job.

Awwww. Just found out they’re not having anyone host this year. Heading home. #MackLeavesTheOscars pic.twitter.com/Ipve1OQD4L — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 25, 2019

“Apparently, there is a ‘list’ you have to ‘be on’ to be host. @BillyCrystal @jimmykimmel can you get me on that list?” Culkin added in a second tweet, going on to call out longtime friendly Twitter fed rival Devon Sawa.” Now that I’m not hosting I wonder who they got? @DevonESawa did you get the call? #Oscars”

In another tweet, Culkin expressed the difficulty of the “Best Brother” category, a fictional Oscars category that he created with the nominees including “Brother Love,” “Undercover Brother,” “Those Brothers From That Two Brothers Movie,” “Scott Steiner, and his own brother, Kieran Culkin.

Looking over the noms… Oof, Best Brother is gonna be a tough one… pic.twitter.com/ET9g4qx9yr — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 25, 2019

Along with live tweeting the awards show, the actor was also fond of showing fans what he was doing instead of attending the Oscars. Those activities included holding his cat, playing with Legos, sticking his head in an oven, and sitting in a bathtub fully clothed with rubber duckies.