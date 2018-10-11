Mac Miller’s Family Concerned About Fraudulent Fundraisers Planned in His Name

Mac Miller’s family does not condone unsanctioned memorial fundraisers in the late rapper’s name, calling them “fraudulent events.” The family made it clear in a statement Thursday that the only official memorial is the Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life concert.

“The family of Malcolm McCormick, known best to the world as Mac Miller, has become aware of a number of fraudulent events recently announced under the guise of fundraising for causes on his behalf,” the rapper’s representative told E! News.

“It should be known that the only event sanctioned by his family and contributing to The Mac Miller Circles Fund is the Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life event taking place in Los Angeles on October 31,” the statement continued. “While the intent of further celebrating Malcolm’s life through these various efforts is appreciated, it is important that it be known to paying fans which of these are official or not. For all official Mac Miller news and information please refer to tmmcf.org.”

As previously reported, musical acts like John Mayer, Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, SZA, Ty Dolla Sign and Vince Staples will perform at the event, which will benefit and honor the launch of the Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF). The show will take place at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated directly to MMCF, whose goal is to assist young people in underserved communities by providing them with access to resources related to creativity and community building.

Miller was found unresponsive in his California home on Sept. 7 and later pronounced dead. His cause of death has not been officially announced but it is suspected that he suffered an accidental drug overdose.

In the wake of his death, ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande shared two emotional tributes to Miller on social media, the first a black-and-white photo of him sitting on the ground with no caption.

The second tribute was a video taken while the pair were dating.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she wrote. “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore,” she wrote in the caption. “i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”