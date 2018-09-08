Mac Miller Dead at 26 of Apparent Overdose

Rapper Mac Miller was found dead in his San Fernando Valley, California home after suffering an overdose at age 26, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources say Miller was found on Friday, Sept. 7 around noon in his home. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene after a male friend placed a 911 call from the home.

Miller had previously addressed substance abuse in his music going all the way back to his 2014 mixtape, Faces.

“I used to rap super openly about really dark s—,” Miller told Vulture in a profile published this week. “That’s what I was experiencing at the time. That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions.”

The rapper was scheduled to begin a tour next month in support of his most recent album, Swimming, which was released in August.

He also publicly struggled with substance abuse in May of this year, in which he was in a car accident in which his G-Wagon was found wrapped around a utility pole. Miller was later arrested when officers arrived at his home after he fled the scene.

He was officially charged with two counts of DUI after the crash, one for driving under the influence and another for operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level above 0.08, TMZ reported.

“I made a stupid mistake,” Miller told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe of the crash in July. “I’m a human being. Like, [I] drove home drunk. But it was the best thing that could have happened. … I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally, like, have the whole thing stop.”

Miller split from ex Ariana Grande earlier this year, and after Grande announced their breakup, she went on to seemingly address the rapper’s substance abuse, calling their relationship “toxic.”

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” she shared on Twitter in response to a fan who shamed Grande for Miller’s actions after their split. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem.”

“Let’s please stop doing that,” she continued. “Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening, but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Mauricio Santana