Mac Miller’s Cause of Death Revealed to Be Fentanyl and Cocaine

Mac Miller’s sudden death was an accidental overdose of a mix of fentanyl and cocaine, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, which released its toxicology findings Monday.

The rapper died from “mixed drug toxicity” and specifically fentanyl and cocaine, TMZ reports. Alcohol was also reported to be in his system. The coroner categorized the death as an accidental overdose.

The report also detailed that he was found by his assistant in a “praying position” kneeling forward with his face resting on his knees. TMZ reports that the assistant described him during the 911 call as being “blue.”

Miller also reportedly had a quarter-inch abrasion on the bridge of his nose with blood coming out of one nostril.

Police found a rolled up $20 bill with white powdery residue in Miller’s pocket, with a bottle of prescription pills in the bathroom and an empty bottle of alcohol on the nightstand.

TMZ reports that Miller had not taken a lethal amount of each individual drug, but that the combination is what caused his death.

The 26-year-old was found around noon in his bedroom at his San Fernando Valley home in September. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fentanyl, a powerful opioid, was also the drug reported to be found in Prince’s system at the time of his death, as well as late musician Tom Petty.

Four months before his death, Miller was arrested for driving under the influence and for a hit-and-run when he wrecked his G-Wagon on a utility pole. He fled the scene but later confessed to police when they arrived at his home.

Miller’s sudden death was reported to be the “breaking point” in Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship last month; the two became engaged just weeks after Grande ended her years-long relationship with Miller and ended their engagement in October.

Sources close to Grande and Davidson told TMZ that Grande was in “an incredibly dark place” following Miller’s overdose. The insiders said Grande realized she couldn’t be “fully invested” in her relationship with Davidson following Miller’s death.

A source told PEOPLE that Grande was “struggling a bit with life in general” after his death. “It was devastating and shocking to her. It’s had a huge, negative impact on her life. It made her rethink many things in her life.”

About a week after Miller’s death, Grande paid tribute to him via a lengthy social media post. “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she wrote. “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”