M.J. Shannon, The Kardashians’ Grandmother, Has Sadly Passed Away

The Kardashian family is feeling the pain of loss this week.

Mary Jo “M.J.” Shannon, Kris Jenner’s mother, has passed away. She was grandmother to Kim, Rob and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner.

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News of the Kardashians’ grandma’s passing was first shared by Kris in an emotional post on Instagram to her more than 50 million followers.

“Today we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ,” Jenner began. “There are no words that could ever capture what she meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

Her post, shared Thursday, included a photo of her month smiling and has been shared more than 360,000 times to date.

Jenner continued, saying in part: “ … thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything.”

Shannon, who made regular appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians, was 91 at the time of her passing. She previously founded a San Diego-based children’s boutique, Shannon & Co. Kris ran the store for a time while her mother tended to her dad who had been in a serious car accident.

Along with numerous photos of her grandmother, Kim Kardashian shared her own IG tribute Thursday, writing: “My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin… You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!!



“… You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us. I know you’re at peace now.”