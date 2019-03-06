Luke Perry Will Details Reportedly Revealed

Luke Perry reportedly had a will in place for several years before his sudden death.

The Riverdale star died Monday, five days since he was hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke.

According to a report from Radar Online, Perry drafted up a will after suffering a cancer scare in 2015 “because he didn’t want to leave anything to chance.”

The actor reportedly left everything to 21-year-old son Jack and 18-year-old daughter Sophie.

Jack is a professional wrestler the goes by the name of “Jungle Boy Nate Coy.” The actor was a big supporter of his son’s career, and was spotted attending several of his matches throughout the years.

Sophie, who reportedly rushed back home from Africa to be by her father’s side after his stroke, was also reportedly very close to Perry.

“Luke loved his kids more than life itself,” a source close to the actor told the outlet.

“But as far as a funeral is concerned, it is just too soon to tell what is going to happen. Everyone is in so much shock right now that they are scrambling to cope with themselves emotionally. As of right now, they have not decided on any of that,” the source added.

Perry’s representative confirmed the news of his death on Monday, sharing that he was surrounded by his family when he died.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophia, fiancé [sic] Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” Perry’s publicist said in a statement.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time,” the statement ended.

Sophie broke her silence on her father’s death Wednesday, thanking fans and friends for standing by her as she mourns her tragic loss.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me,” she wrote on Instagram. “Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.”

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I,” she added. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So [bear] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”