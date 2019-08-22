Luke Perry’s Son ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Looks Identical to Late Dad in New Photo

It’s been nearly six months since former 90210 star Luke Perry passed away, and the star’s son Jack “Jungle Boy’ Perry recently posted a photo where he looks identical to his late dad. In the photo, Jack is wearing a pair of black sweatpants with a white graphic t-shirt and a black leather jacket. He’s also sporting a yellow bandanna. The up-and-coming wrestler looks relaxed while laying back on a white sofa, and his resemblance to his father from the 90210 days is almost uncanny.

Many of Jack’s followers have since commented on the post, with one person writing, “I see your dad in you every pic, but man this is a no doubt look. Loved watching your dad in all of his work and love following you. Stay strong and positive brother.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If you ever tire of wrestling you can go into modeling,” someone else said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungle Boy • Jack Perry (@boy_myth_legend) on Aug 14, 2019 at 11:04am PDT

Perry passed away in March, after suffering stroke at his home in late February.

After his death, Jack took to Instagram to share some photos and memorialize his father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungle Boy • Jack Perry (@boy_myth_legend) on Mar 6, 2019 at 12:03pm PST

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad,” Jack wrote. “He loved and supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.”

“I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad,” Jack’s heartfelt message concluded.

Jack’s sister Sophie also issued a tribute to their father, writing, “I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So [bear] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Perry was 52 years old at the time of his tragic death.

Photo Credit: Getty Images