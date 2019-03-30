Luke Perry’s Daughter Celebrates Major Milestone Amid ‘Toughest of Times’

Luke Perry‘s daughter Sophie Perry celebrated a milestone on Instagram Thursday, thanking her boyfriend for being by her side even in the most difficult period of her life.

“Thanks for sticking by me for the last 3 years,” the 18-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside a gallery of photos with her boyfriend. “You keep [me] smiling and laughing like an idiot, even at the toughest of times.”

The post has almost 8,000 likes and hundreds of comments from supportive fans.

“It may seems impossible or even improbable, but I hope that life is giving you reasons to smile again, however brief those moments may be,” one wrote.

“Was a huge fan of your fathers. So sorry for your loss and will keep your family in my prayers,” another wrote.

Sophie’s father died on March 4, less than a week after suffering a massive stroke, at 52. After hearing about her father’s stroke, Sophie rushed back to Los Angeles from Africa, where she was spending a month in Malawi. Sophia, her brother Jack, and her mother, Perry’s ex-wife Minnie Sharp, were by Perry’s bedside at the time of his death.

On March 5, Sophia shared a heartwarming tribute to her father and thanked his fans for their outpouring of support.

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I,” she wrote, alongside a photo with her father. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So [bear] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Unfortunately, Sophie was targeted by trolls who criticized how she was dealing with her father’s death.

“Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice,” she wrote. “And I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs.”

Sophie called her father’s death the “worst thing to ever happen to me,” adding that she has no interest in changing how she grieves or lives to make people on social media happy.

“If you knew my dad you would know he wouldnt want me to. So you shouldn’t either,” she concluded. “So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow. It’s a waste of both of your time.”

Earlier this week, Sophie shared a photo she too with her father in a car, adding, “Miss him a little extra today.”

Perry was best known for his role on Beverly Hills, 90210 as Dylan McKay. He also starred on The CW’s Riverdale as Archie Andrews’ dad Fred.

