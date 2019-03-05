Luke Perry: Celebrities React to ‘90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ Star’s Death

Following the news of the death of Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry, many of Perry’s famous co-stars and friends took to social media to pay tribute to the 52-year-old actor.

Perry died Monday morning after suffering a “massive stroke” last Wednesday, his publicist confirmed on Monday. The news stirred many emotional reactions from celebrities, like Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald who said her “heart is broken.”

“My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family,” Ringwald, who played Perry’s estranged wife on Riverdale, tweeted.

Charlie Sheen tweeted that he was “truly honored to have known” Perry.

“You made every situation better, my man. Your elegance your wit your charm and your giant heart, inspired and enchanted so many of us, on countless occasions, with brilliant aplomb. R.I.P good sir,” Sheen wrote. “I am truly honored to have known you all of these years.”

Perry’s 90210 co-star Ian Ziering said that he “will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.”

Dearest Luke,

Another 90210 co-star, Christine Elise McCarthy, tweeted that she is “still in shock.”

“With the heaviest of hearts, I am stunned and devastated to tell you that Luke passed away,” McCarthy wrote. “I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who knew him and the millions who love him. RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short.”

Actress Leslie Grossman, who worked with Perry on What I Like About You, shared a memory of their time together.

“When I was lucky enough to work with Luke Perry I told him about the pillow of his face I used to sleep with and he yelled ‘You are such a weirdo!’ at me and it was the best. Sending love to his friends and family,” she wrote.

Joss Whedon, who wrote the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie Perry appeared in, recalled, “The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted ‘Buffy’ to be. I asked if he’d ever seen ‘Near Dark’ and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone.”

Seth Green, who appeared in Buffy alongside Perry, wrote that he was “crushed.”

“Luke Perry was truly a great guy. Warm, kind, generous and hard working,” Green said. “We met very young, I witnessed the grace with which he became a pop icon & parent. He’s been an awesome example of how to stay decent in a swirl of crazy. Love to his family.”

Kathleen Robertson, who played Clare Arnold on 90210, remembered Perry’s warm welcome. “As a young girl from Hamilton Ontario coming onto the biggest show in the world mid stream, Luke welcomed me from day one. My heart breaks.”

The official Twitter account for the Riverdale writers room wrote that Perry will be “remembered forever.”

“Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend,” the account wrote.

Perry was a series regular on Riverdale, a live-action adaptation of Archie comics characters from The CW. He played Fred Andrews, Archie’s father, a major character since the show’s first season.

He shot to stardom in the 1990s on 90210, playing bad boy Dylan McKay on the teen drama from 1990-1995 before returning from 1998-2000.

After 90210 ended, Perry starred in a number of other TV series, like Oz, Jeremiah, Windfall, John from Cincinnati and Body of Proof. He appeared in films like Redemption Road and Red Wig and is also well known for his role in the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie.