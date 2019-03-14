Luke Perry’s Burial Place a Secret, Death Certificate Not Accurate

Despite Luke Perry‘s death certificate listing his final resting place as Dickson, Tennessee, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s burial place still remains a family secret.

The Blast reported Wednesday that the owner of the Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson, listed on Perry’s death certificate, Don Carter, denied having taken part in the actor’s burial.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While he would have “loved” to been part of process, Carter said he didn’t know why his facility, which operates the Dickson County Memorial Gardens cemetery, was listed on the paperwork.

Likewise, the Cemetery Office for the City of Dickson told the publication that Perry was not buried at the city’s other cemetery, Dickson Union Cemetery, maintained by the municipality.

Dickson’s other two funeral homes, the Dickson Funeral Home & Cremation Center and Spann Funeral Home, also told the outlet they did not handle Perry’s burials.

When asked, the mayor of the city of Vanleer, where Perry owned a farm, told The Blast that he knew nothing about a burial for the actor, and the Planning and Zoning office for Dickson County added no permits for a home burial had been issued for Perry’s farm.

While it appears that Perry’s family is keeping the location of his burial, the nation continues to mourn the death of the beloved actor.

The Riverdale star passed away on March 4, shortly after suffering a massive stroke, the family announced at the time.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me,” Perry’s 18-year-old daughter Sophie wrote on social media not long after her dad’s passing. “Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.”

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I,” she continued. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So [bear] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Photo credit: Christopher Fragapane/The CW