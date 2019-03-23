Luke Perry’s ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Co-Star Kristy Swanson Shares Goofy Snapshot of the Pair

Kristy Swanson paid tribute to her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Luke Perry.

Weeks after the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum died of a stroke at the age of 52, Swanson took to Twitter on Friday to honor her former co-star and friend.

“For #FlashbackFriday I wanted to share this photo of Luke and I goofing off on the set of Buffy,” Swanson, who starred in the beloved cult film opposite Perry in 1992.

The adorable black-and-white snap shows both Swanson and Perry wearing rubber lips and fangs in their mouths, as first reported by PEOPLE.

“Always the committed actor, he makes the perfect face for the character in the moment,” Swanson added.

She ended the touching tribute, writing: “I miss you so much my Buddy. I love you.”

Perry was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Feb. 27. Sources say the actor never regained consciousness. His rep announced the actor’s death on Monday, March 4.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” read a statement from Perry’s rep. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

David Arquette, who also starred in the film with Perry, also expressed his grief for the passing of his friend in a touching Twitter message.

“My mom loved [Luke Perry],” Arquette wrote. “We all did. He lived at our house when he got cast in 90210 – He was a real farm kid. He could fix anything. Had a pet mini pig before anyone did.”

The post included a photo from the 1992 film and a candid photo of the pair at Arquette’s sister, Alexis’ birthday party.

“This is a picture of us at Alexis’ [birthday] Kareoke (sic) Party. He got me on [Buffy the Vampire Slayer] Thank you brother,” he wrote.

Perry, who starred as Fred Andrews on Riverdale at the time of his death, is survived by his two children, Jack, 21, and daughter, Sophie, 18, whom he shared with ex Rachel “Minnie” Sharp.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently revealed he plans to address Perry’s death on the CW series, though a decision on how to do it has not been made yet.

“You know, honestly, we are I think all still in shock and are all still processing and grieving,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “We know that we have to address it in some way, but we’re giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honor him.”

“When I was with the crew, I said, ‘It will never be the same,’ and that’s true because Luke was such a part of the show,” he continued. “There are still a few more episodes that have Luke in them, so we’re glad to share those.”

