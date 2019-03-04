Luke Perry: ‘90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ Fans React to Star’s Death

Social media turned somber on Monday as fans mourned the death of actor Luke Perry.

Perry starred in such influential series as 90210 in the 1990s and saw continued success over the years, including his recent work on Riverdale. According to a report by TMZ, the actor passed away last week after suffering a “massive” stroke. The news broke on Monday, and fans were devastated by the loss of an icon.

“Trying my best not to cry at work right now. Rest in peace, Luke Perry,” tweeted Entertainment Tonight reporter Leanne Aguilera. “You were truly the kindest man and it was always an absolute pleasure to interview you over these last three years.”

Trying my best not to cry at work right now. Rest in peace, Luke Perry. You were truly the kindest man and it was always an absolute pleasure to interview you over these last three years. pic.twitter.com/ioPqC4Lktx — Leanne Aguilera (@leanneaguilera) March 4, 2019



“I’m so sad about Luke Perry he was such a kind person,” added actress Felicia Day. “Enthusiastic and encouraging to everyone around him.

Fans recalled some of Perry’s wide-ranging work over the years. The actor was known as a teenage heartthrob, though he went on to be so much more than that. Some of his popular work included appearances on The Simpsons, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Fifth Element, among many others.

“[He] had a Springsteen vibe about him, just very decent & cool & someone who made it so easy to invest in whoever he was playing,” one fan wrote. “Luke Perry had a really strong run on Oz. I had forgotten about it, but he was so good.”

Luke Perry had a really strong run on Oz. i had forgotten about it, but he was so good pic.twitter.com/KZKvs7IDPX — Catherine Stebbins (@cinephile24) March 4, 2019

Perry was also very popular among fellow performers and Hollywood professionals, who eulogized him on Monday.

“Luke Perry was humble and kind every time we crossed paths,” tweeted Whiskey Cavalier star Scott Foley. “I’m so sorry to hear of his passing.”

Perry was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 27 after his stroke. Sources said he was conscious and communicative when paramedics arrived at his home, but his condition worsened steadily. Doctors ultimately sedated the actor.

Perry’s publicist told BuzzFeed News that he had passed surrounded by friends and family. His two children, Jack and Sophie were reportedly there, as were his fiance, Wendy Madison Bauer, his ex-wife Minnie Sharp, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, step-father Steve Bennett. Others were there as well.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” read the publicist’s statement. “No further details will be released at this time.”