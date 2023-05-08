Ludacris Says Paul Walker's 'Presence Is Still Felt' Ahead of 'Fast X' Premiere (Exclusive)

Ludacris has nothing but love for his family as the Fast & Furious franchise approaches the beginning of the end with its upcoming 10th installment. Prior to the May 19 premiere of Fast X, the rapper and actor opened up to PopCulture.com about the "legacy" of late co-star Paul Walker and the future of his family both on and off-screen.

Ludacris, who first appeared as Tej Parker in the 2003 film 2 Fast 2 Furious before returning for Fast Five in 2011, told PopCulture that the beloved movie franchise has been "the gift that keeps on giving," especially when it comes to his co-stars, who include Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jason Statham. "It's amazing, man," Ludacris continued. "I feel like a lot of cast members in different movies, you never really know if they really love each other or spend time after people yell 'cut.'"

"I'm hoping that it's come across that we are truly a family," he explained. "As much as the media likes to make fun of how much we talk about family, it's the truth. It's organic." Looking back on all those years with his Fast family can be "hard," though, especially with the tragic 2013 death of Walker. "It's hard, man, because Paul comes to mind – how much we miss him," Ludacris shared. "But I think that even brought people closer together."

"I just think our good times ... [are] mixed in with just him ... I think knowing that his presence is still felt, even with his daughter being with us," the artist added of his late friend's 24-year-old daughter, Meadow Walker. "That is a hard one, but I would have to say [we're] just continuing to remind people how great of an individual he is and through his foundation and through his family. ...The legacy. It's all about the legacy."

Bringing in new members of the family, like Jason Momoa in Fast X, is always welcome, especially with the Aquaman star being such a "big teddy bear" on set. "He's fun to work with, very great high energy at all times," Ludacris told PopCulture. "You could tell he loves what he does, loves his family. He was the perfect addition to this and he did a phenomenal job."

When it comes to his off-screen family, Ludacris takes pride in being a "girl dad" to his four daughters, who range in age from 2 to 21. "My family's all about having fun. We love games," the "Act a Fool" rapper shared in regard to his partnership with Rice Krispies Treats, which reminds people to make memories through gameplay in a world of streaming and scrolling. "We all come together and sit around a table – and Rice Krispies – what better way to do that, because it's transcended generations?" Ludacris continued. "I ate them when I was a kid. My kids love them. So we're trying to bring fun back to snack time and gamifying certain things when it comes to [Rice Krispies Treats]."

The iconic duo is dropping "Treat. Eat. Compete." – a limited-edition game set complete with five games – starting May 8 at ricekrispiestreats.com. Games will be restocked daily through May 20 while supplies last. For more information and to get involved, check out TikTok.