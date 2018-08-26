Luann de Lesseps Jabs ‘RHONY’ Co-Stars Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer With Latest Comments

Luann de Lesseps used her Atlantic City cabaret show Friday night as a platform to take some light-hearted swings at her Real Housewives of New York City costars Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer. She even took a swipe at her own recent troubles.

de Lesseps, 53, is performing her Countess and Friends cabaret show at the Borgota Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City. During the show, she joked about her trip to rehab in July, her second in a year, reports Us Weekly.

“I actually loved rehab, I loved it so much I went back again. You get to take care of yourself for weeks at a time,” she joked.

Next, audience members started chanting “Jovani,” referring to a feud between de Lesseps and Medley during the RHONY season 10 finale. de Lesseps did not get a ticket for Medley’s boyfriend John Mahdessian, meaning he missed her show. Medley said she helped de Lesseps get Jovani performance outfits.

“It is Jovani and he actually loves me! To hell with Dorinda,” de Lesseps told the audience. “She’s probably in the back cutting up my dresses.”

Later, an audience member asked de Lesseps who she would “F–, marry or kill” among her RHONY co-stars.

“That’s easy. F–k Sonja [Morgan], marry Bethenny [Frankel] and kill Ramona,” she said.

The one member of the RHONY cast de Lesseps had kind words for was Frankel. She praised the Skinnygirl founder for her performance during the RHONY reunion, which de Lesseps missed.

“Well, I couldn’t be there, sorry, I was in rehab. I watched five minutes of it and it was so dark I had to turn it off. Bethenny did a great job, she had her hands full and Carole [Radziwill]’s gone now,” de Lesseps told one fan, referring to Frankel’s feud with Radziwill.

de Lesseps was also asked about Radziwill’s departure from the show. “I think it’s sad and I think it’s Carole knowing that Bethenny is now throwing shade for her and it’s sad,” de Lesseps said.

Back in December, de Lesseps was arrested in connection with an altercation with police in Florida. In July, she pleaded guilty to battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication. de Lesseps avoided jail time, and was sentenced to one year of probation, 50 hours of community service and fines. She was also ordered to attend two AA meetings a week and had to undergo random drug testing. She went to rehab for just three weeks before she went back on her cabaret tour.

During an interview with Megyn Kelly earlier this month, de Lesseps said the relapse came after her ex-husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, and her children Victoria and Noel, filed a lawsuit for $8 million after she sold a home. The three said it was a breach of her divorce agreement with de Lesseps.

“…That was devastating,” de Lesseps said of the lawsuit. “I felt betrayed, I felt so hurt by that because I really wanted to move on and I really wanted to flip this house and get the other one. I had my heart set on that house. I was devastated, and so I lost it.”

de Lesseps and Alexande de Lesseps were married from 1993 to 2009. She was also married to Thomas D’Agnostino Jr. from December 2016 to August 2017.

Photo credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images