‘Love Island’ Star Malin Andersson Reveals 4-Week-Old Daughter’s Death

Malin Andersson, former cast member on Love Island, posted a heart-rending tribute on Instagram on Wednesday revealing that her four-week-old daughter has passed away.

Andersson gave birth to a baby girl named Consy just one month ago. The baby came seven weeks prematurely, and after weeks of care at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital, she passed on. Andersson wrote a touching last message to her daughter alongside a photo of her on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Completely in love with you… and my Mum just wanted you to be with her. Your time wasn’t ready yet,” she wrote. “Your time wasn’t ready yet. Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day.. you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes. I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore. Go be with grandma Consy. My angel.”



“Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP 23/12/18-22/01/19,” Andersson added.

Andersson had Consy with her long-time partner Tom Kemp. They named their baby after Andersson’s late mother, who passed away in November of 2017 due to breast cancer.

Andersson is best known for starring in Season 2 of Love Island, a British reality dating show that puts a group of strangers in a secluded villa, where they are expected to couple up and compete in challenges. Andersson and her castmates are apparently still close, as some reached out to her online following her tragic post.

“There’s no words,” wrote Andersson’s initial partner on the show, Rykard Jenkins. “Consy is in Paradise now. Please know you have friends out here and we love you.”

“Sending my prayers, the world is a cruel cruel place,” added Love Island casting agent Tyne-lexy.

“Oh Malin my heart aches for you I’m so sorry,” tweeted contestant Kady McDermott. “Sending you all my love and strength right now. Stay strong.”

Oh malin my heart aches for you I’m so sorry 😥 sending you all my love and strength right now 😔❤️ stay strong xxx — Kady McDermott (@kadymcdermottx) January 23, 2019

Andersson has been updating fans on Consy’s condition since she was born on Dec. 23, with regular posts from the hospital.

“All your prayers, messages, healing… it means the world to us. Baby Consy is still in intensive care, and fighting each day,” she wrote earlier this month. “This has been the most difficult time I have ever gone through. I just want to hold her.. .It’s different to my mum last year. My mum was ready to go… my little girl isn’t. She has given me the ultimate purpose in my life and I’m not prepared to let her go.”