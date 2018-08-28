Louis C.K. Reportedly Performs Surprise Stand-up Set in First Onstage Return Since Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Comedian Louis C.K. reportedly performed a surprise stand-up set on Sunday, with would mark his first onstage appearance since facing sexual misconduct allegations.

According to PEOPLE, Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman confirmed that C.K. went on around 11 p.m. local time and delivered a 15-minute set to about 115 people, which is a sell-out show.

He also said that the comedian appeared to be “very relaxed” and told jokes that were “typical Louis C.K. stuff,” but avoided the sexual misconduct allegations altogether.

“It sounded just like he was trying to work out some new material,” Dworman added. “Almost like any time of the last 10 years he would come in at the beginning of a new act.”

He also revealed that when C.K. took the stage he was greeted with a standing ovation, but added that there was one individual who expressed that he wished he knew in advance “so he could’ve decided whether to have been there or not.”

In November 2017, the New York Times published an article about the allegations that five different women brought against C.K., to wifch he responded bny admitting that their “stories are true.”

“At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d— without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d— isn’t a question,” he continued. “It’s a predicament for them.”

“The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly. I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them,” C.K. added in his apology statement. “Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position.”

“The hardest regret to live with is what you’ve done to hurt someone else. And I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them,” he went on to say. “I’ve brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother. I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

C.K. has remained out of the spotlight since the release of his apology statement and has not made any public comments regarding a planned comeback.