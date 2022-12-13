Lottie Moss Gets Face Tattoo While Drunk

Lottie Moss, the sister of supermodel Kate Moss, recently got some interesting new ink. As she chronicled on TikTok, she got a face tattoo during a drunken night out, per LAD Bible. While it's unclear if it was a temporary tattoo or not, it's clear that Moss is sporting a whole new look at the moment.

As she showcased on TikTok, Moss got the word "lover" tattooed on her left cheekbone. In the first clip that she posted, she said as she got inked, "I'm on my journey to have a face tattoo even though you've had a drink and you probably shouldn't." Her subsequent video showed her in bed the day after. She may have shared some regrets about the night before, but she also said that she's simply going to have to "learn to love" her new tat.

"I don't have a lot to say about last night really apart from the fact that this, could have gone without doing," Moss said. Even though she could "have gone without" getting inked on her face, she added that she actually doesn't mind it all that much. Regardless, she said that it's "here to stay." Moss continued, "We're going to learn to love it, the world's going to learn to love it, my mum's going to learn to love it, hopefully." Her advice to fans after her drunken, tattoo-filled night out? She cautioned, "Don't drink alcohol, kids." Moss said that her tattoo is "here to stay," but it's still unclear whether it was a temporary one that lasts for a few weeks. In any case, she's going to have to "learn to love" it all the same.

Moss got her new ink shortly after reflecting on how this past year has been for her, per Yahoo. In a lengthy Instagram caption, she wrote that she was "in the worst place of my life" at the beginning of 2022, but that she's now in the "best place I've ever been mentally." She went on to discuss her experience in the modeling industry and even alleged that her sister, Kate, hasn't been fully supportive of her. Her message read, "I know it's hard for people to understand but being in a toxic industry at a very young age really took its toll on me, being judged in the newspaper constantly and having my every move watched since I was 16 has been very difficult for my mental health."

Moss acknowledged that she's been in a "privileged position," but that her "very famous" sister "never really supported me." She continued, "I was pretty much on my own so I had to navigate this by myself and do the best I could which I feel I have." Moss' caption came alongside a series of photos in which she sported her new face tattoo.